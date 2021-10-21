THUNDR BAY – WEATHER – Another cooler day. Armstrong Ontario is Ontario’s cold spot overnight.

Thunder Bay Weather

Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for Thursday of 8. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night will see cloudy skies with winds from the north at 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Fort Frances Weather

A chilly start to the morning in Fort Frances with the mercury at -5 c. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with winds becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High of 7. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Mainly cloudy for Thursday night with winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

A few flurries in Sachigo Lake will be ending late in the morning then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies will continue Thursday night with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low plus 1.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

A cool start in Dryden this morning. The temperature will be -5. Thursday will start with partly cloudy skies that will becoming cloudy later in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies are in store for Thursday night with winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.