OTTAWA – NEWS – Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, announced the deployment of a CP-140 Aurora Air Detachment under Operation NEON to Kadena Air Base, located in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, to support ongoing multinational efforts to counter North Korea’s attempts to evade sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“I want to express my gratitude to Japan and its people for their continued partnership and support in this mission, as well as the warm welcome they provide to our military personnel. Canada is proud to work with Japan, as well as our other partners and allies, to help address the threat to international security that is posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” stated the Minister.

These global sanctions, designed to pressure North Korea into verifiably and irreversibly abandoning its weapons of mass destruction programs, restrict the transport of fuel and other sanctioned commodities into North Korean ports. Since 2018, Canada has been supporting international efforts to reinforce the UNSC resolutions by deploying military assets in the region. Earlier this year, the Government of Canada extended Operation NEON to 2023.

The CP-140 Aurora is a long-range patrol aircraft used for multiple types of missions over land and water, with a highly trained crew, and is well-suited for this mission. The Aurora Air Detachment will be operating in the region for roughly one month.

The deployment of the Aurora Air Detachment underscores the importance that Canada places on security in the Indo-Pacific region, international security and the importance of upholding the UNSC sanctions regime. It further demonstrates Canada’s resolve in standing with allies and partners in accordance with our national values.