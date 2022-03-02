OTTAWA – NEWS – Canada will ban Russian owned or flagged ships from Canadian waters. Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport states, “Russia must be held accountable for its aggression in Ukraine. Canada will continue to do what is necessary to respond. Today, we are taking steps to close Canadian ports and internal waters to Russian-owned or registered ships. The Government of Canada condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine.”

The Government of Canada says that the move is in response to Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Today, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray, announced that the Government of Canada intends to ban Russian-owned or registered ships and fishing vessels in Canadian ports and internal waters.

The ban is expected to be in effect later this week through orders made pursuant to the Special Economic Measures Act.

These actions are part of ongoing coordination efforts among G7 partners and like-minded countries to hold Russian leadership accountable for its escalating aggression.

“As President Putin continues his horrific and unjustifiable assault on Ukraine and its people, Canada will use every tool at its disposal to ensure that the Russian leadership is punished for their aggressive and destabilizing acts. Canada will continue to impose measures to respond to Russia’s blatant disregard of international law. Our message is clear: Canada stands with Ukraine and its brave and resilient people,” added Mélanie Joly

Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“President Putin’s war on Ukraine is a war on freedom, on democracy, and on the rights of Ukrainians. These acts, which carry profound human consequences, will not go unpunished. The Canadian Coast Guard and its members will be there to support on-water law enforcement partners. Canada and our allies will continue to stand with Ukraine and its people,” Joyce Murray Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard concluded.