Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) has commenced an independent investigation into the death of Stacy DEBUNGEE.

The body of the 41-year-old male was located on October 19, 2015 in the McIntyre River, near the intersection of Waterford and Carrick Streets in Thunder Bay.

While Mr. DEBUNGEE had been living in Thunder Bay, he was an Anishinaabe member of the Rainy River First Nation.

The Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General has requested that the OPP conduct this investigation.

“Our intention is to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the death of Stacy DEBUNGEE. Mr. DEBUNGEE’s family, his friends, his community and the public deserve to know what happened,” states Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford of the OPP CIB.

A dedicated tip line, 1-833-533-8477, has been established for members of the public to provide information to investigators. You can also contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can remain anonymous by contacting Thunder Bay District Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.