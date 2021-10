Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are continuing to maintain a significant presence in the area of the 200 block of Park Avenue.

Police were originally dispatched to the area just after 9:35 pm on Sunday, October 17 following reports of a serious assault that had occurred in the area.

Police continue to hold a scene and the public is asked to avoid this area at this time.

No further details are immediately available. Additional media updates will be provided later this morning.