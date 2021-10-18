Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is chilly this morning. The cold spot in Ontario is Armstrong at -4. It is zero in Thunder Bay.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Sunny skies with a high of 18 are in store for Thunder Bay today. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies and ab overnight low of plus 3.

Fort Frances Weather

A cold start to the morning, it is zero on Fort Frances. Sunny skies will bring a high of 20 so the cool start is perhaps worth it. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low overnight of 9.

Sandy Lake First Nation Weather

Looking to the forecast for the week, winter is starting to wake up in Sandy Lake, snow flurries are in the forecast for Tuesday. Sunny skies this morning will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 17.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening. Increasing cloudiness after midnight is expected. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

It is 7 this morning in Dryden. Sunny skies are forecast for today. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High for the day of 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low overnight of 9.