RAINY River – Impaired Driving – Three Rainy River District residents have court appearances later this fall to answer to charges of Impaired Driving related offences.

On the 15th of October 2021 at approximately 6:00 pm, Members of the Rainy River District Detachment as well as Emergency Services were advised of a Single Motor Vehicle Collision near Kings Highway 600 and 619. Upon arrival officers located a pickup truck that had left the roadway, rolled and ended up in a ditch. Upon speaking with the driver the investigating officer had reason to believe the driver may have consumed some alcohol. As such a roadside screening test was completed and the driver registered a Fail. A Lake of the Woods Township resident was placed under arrest and was subsequently transported for breath tests.

The accused later supplied two samples of breath to the qualified Intoxilizer Technician and both tests were found to be over the legal limit.

Luc DESSERRE (27) has been charged with Operation While Impaired-Alcohol or Drug; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus).

The accused has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for November 15, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances.

Several hours later at approximately 11:12 p.m. Members of the Atikokan Detachment were contacted about a motor vehicle in the ditch in the Town of Atikokan. Officers learned that the driver had been brought to the hospital for treatment. A roadside screening test was completed and the driver registered a fail. A Town of Atikokan resident was placed under arrest and was subsequently transported to the Atikokan Detachment for breath tests.

Jenny ZACHARIUS (48) has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus).

The accused was released from custody with a court appearance in Atikokan on November 24th, 2021.

Finally, officer were contacted by a member of the public of a traffic complaint East of Fort Frances on the 16th of October 2021 at 11:15 am. Officers located the motor vehicle on Couchiching First Nation and arrested the driver at the scene, and as a result of this investigation,

Bryan BRUYERE (39) of Couchiching First Nation has been charged with the following offences,

Operation while Impaired-Alcohol or Drug

Fail to Comply with Demand

Possession of a Schedule Substance-Opioid

Fail to Comply with Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Bruyere remains in custody for a Bail Hearing on the 18th of October 2021 in Fort Frances.

The Rainy River District O.P.P. wish to thank the public for assisting officers with these investigations.