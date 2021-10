Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 1 (one) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total current active cases is 2.

The Health Unit advises that residents who do not have an Ontario Health Card can be vaccinated.

All you have to do is show up to get your 1st or 2nd dose! Hours include Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.