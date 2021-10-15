LONDON – INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Update: Sir David Amess has died as a result of his injuries.

This homicide is the second murder of a sitting British Member of Parliament in the past five years. Labour MP Jo Cox was killed in her constituency in 2016.

Earlier:

Conservative MP Sir David Amess a British Member of Parliament has been attacked, stabbed and injured by an assailant during a constituency meeting in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex Police report that they were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea at 12:05 BST.

Amess was reportedly stabbed as he met constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Police officer have arrested a man and recovered a knife, apparently used in the attack.

Amess is 69-years-old, and is Member of Parliament for Southend West,