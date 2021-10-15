Thunder Bay – Weather – A typical fall day is in store across the region for Friday.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Friday in Thunder Bay will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High for the day of 12. UV index 2 or low.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers will continue Friday night. Low plus 5.

Fort Frances Outlook

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning and early in the afternoon are in store for Fort Frances. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High for the day will be 8. UV index 1 or low.

For Friday night in Fort Frances, expect rain showers. Winds will be from the west 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low plus 2.

Washaho Cree Nation Outlook

Cloudy skies in Washaho Cree Nation with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High for the day of 12. UV index 1 or low.

Night on Friday will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Low plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

Dryden and Vermilion Bay will se cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning and early in the afternoon. Showers will be beginning in the afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Showers will continue Friday night. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h after midnight. Low plus 4.