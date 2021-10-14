Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 33 year old Joelle Victoria ATLOOKAN

ATLOOKAN was last heard from on October 13, 2021 at 09:51 hours.

ATLOOKAN is an Indigenous female, 5’9″. She weighs about 120 pounds, and has a thin build, brown long hair, brown eyes, tattoo on left hand of “AK”.

She was last seen wearing black jacket, black leggings, black boots, glasses, tan purse and a blue tote bag. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joelle Victoria ATLOOKAN is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.