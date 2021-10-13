DRYDEN – The Ontario government is providing up to $696.6 million in funding to strengthen public hospitals’ financial stability. This year’s funding will help cover historic working funds deficits of qualifying hospitals focusing on small, medium as well as specialty and rehabilitation hospitals. This includes almost $1.2 million for Dryden Regional Health Centre.

This funding is part of a $1.2 billion investment to help hospitals recover from financial pressures created and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring they can continue providing the high-quality care Ontarians need and deserve.

“Our government is committed to helping hospitals in Northwestern Ontario combat financial pressures created by COVID-19,” said Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora–Rainy River. “We stand behind our health care and frontline workers in Dryden and surrounding region and will continue to use every tool at our disposal to assist wherever we can.”

The Ontario government is also investing $281,537 this year to support critical health care infrastructure upgrades, repairs, and maintenance in Dryden. This funding is part of the government’s $175 million investment provided through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF) to help Ontario’s hospitals address urgent infrastructure renewal needs such as upgrades or replacements of roofs, windows, security systems, fire alarms and backup generators. A total of $50 million from the HIRF will be used by hospitals for urgent projects, including those that support the health system response to COVID-19, such as upgrading HVAC systems to enhance patient and staff safety, and improving infection prevention and control measures.

“Upgrading and maintaining hospitals and community health infrastructure is one more way our government is ensuring Ontarians receive exceptional care when they need it and closer to home,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “These crucial investments will build the capacity needed to end hallway health care, while ensuring our hospitals have the tools they need to improve the quality of care for patients and respond to COVID-19.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Ontario has been working with hospital partners to create unprecedented capacity. Through the 2021 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy, the government is providing a total of $1.8 billion in additional investments to hospitals in 2021-22. This includes funding to create more than 3,100 additional hospital beds, as well as a $778 million increase in operational funding to ensure publicly funded hospitals will receive a minimum 1 per cent increase to meet patient needs and ensure high-quality care for patients and families across Ontario. Of the $778 million funding for 2021-2022, the Ontario Health North region hospitals received $33 million. The government remains committed to supporting hospitals so that they can continue to care for Ontarians today and in the future.

“We appreciate the acknowledgement of the financial pressures that Dryden Regional Health Centre has been facing since before COVID-19, which have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. The Working Funds Initiative allocation will have a positive impact on DRHCs financial stability,” said Doreen Armstrong-Ross, CEO of Dryden Regional Health Centre. “The allocation from the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund to Support Hospitals is vital in completing critical projects to maintain and improve healthcare services in our Region. These include a new medical air system replacement and flooring upgrades in the Central Sterilization and Reprocessing department that will help address the surgical backlog. We thank Minister Rickford for the ongoing support and advocacy he provides for DRHC and our patients.”

QUICK FACTS