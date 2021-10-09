Thunder Bay – CRIME REPORT – It appears rain impacts crime, there were eight incidents reported in the daily update from 10/08/2021 to 10/09/2021.
Thunder Bay Police are investigating the sudden death in Westfort as a homicide.
This report is compiled from Thunder Bay Police Service reports.
|Recent incidents
|8
|
|-4 from yesterday
|Violent
|1
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|6
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|1
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|1
|Theft of Vehicle
|4
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|1
|
|5 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|1
|Quality of Life