October 9, 2021 – Thunder Bay Crime Statistics Report

By
NNL Staff
-
327
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – CRIME REPORT – It appears rain impacts crime, there were eight incidents reported in the daily update from 10/08/2021 to 10/09/2021.

Thunder Bay Police are investigating the sudden death in Westfort as a homicide.

This report is compiled from Thunder Bay Police Service reports.

Recent incidents
8 arrow_up -4 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
6 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
4 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life

