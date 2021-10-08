Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has continued the fog advisory for the City of Thunder Bay and up along the north shore of Lake Superior.

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Superior West – Kakabeka Falls

Nipigon – Rossport

Wawa

Persistent fog with visibility near zero is expected or occurring.

Areas of dense fog are expected again tonight, especially in areas along the shores of Lake Superior.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.