Thunder Bay – LIVING – Headed into the Thanksgiving weekend here is a list of what will be open and closed.

Thanksgiving is a statutory holiday. Banks, government offices, most businesses are closed on Monday.

Grocery wise, Skafs in Current River, George’s Market and Maltese are open on Monday. Major chain groceries stores are closed on Monday.

Jim Stadely from Eat Local Pizza shares, “If your family is having a hard time making ends meet, I will be opening my pizza shop Eat Local Pizza from 11am to Noon on Thanksgiving Monday to make free pizzas for whoever needs them. I won’t be able to answer phones or deliver or really anything but make pizzas, all you have to is show up at Eat Local sometime after 11am and before Noon and I will wish you a Happy Thanksgiving and send you off with a pizza”. The shop is located on Red River Road at Clarkson.

The Hub on Victoria Avenue East, will be open on Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday. Lori Paras shares that there are 3 new shops in The Hub. Terra Ema, Odds n Ends and Daphne’s Purple Closet are now open. There is always something going on at the Hub on Victoria Avenue East.

Gary and Alan from Bay Village Coffee share that they will be closed for the weekend and back open on Tuesday.

Intercity Mall will be closed on Monday.

Kasper Transportation is running through the weekend. They are available for charters on Monday and say if there is demand they could be running some bus service. Visit gokasper.ca for more information.

Is your business open? Share the details with newsroom@netnewsledger.com