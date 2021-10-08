Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay – A man in a grey pick-up truck was arrested in Thunder Bay and faces charges of dangerous driving after he allegedly drove over a tent in a homeless encampment at County Fair Mall.

Police were on the scene quickly and the driver was apprehended.

NetNewsLedger spoke with a woman who saw the incident and says it was her brother’s tent that was involved.

She tells NetNewsLedger that only moments before that her brother had been in the tent.

Some people who saw the incident reported to NetNewsLedger that they saw a man in the tent. Thunder Bay Police stated that their investigation led to conclude no one was in the tent.

This witness says that the truck drove over the tent three times before attempting to leave the scene.

Police charged a Fowler, Ont., man with Dangerous Driving after an incident involving a pick-up truck driving through a tent at the County Fair Plaza parking lot Tuesday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the parking lot at 1010 Dawson Road just after 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 following reports a pick-up truck had just ran over a tent set up at the former Sunny’s gas bar.

At the time of the report, it was believed someone may have been sleeping inside of the tent during the collision.

Further investigation revealed the tent was empty at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. When officers arrived on scene, they quickly located the grey pickup truck, and its driver, believed to have been involved.

Officers observed debris suspected to be from the damaged tent on the truck.

A 37-year-old Fowler Township man was arrested and charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. He was transported to the TBPS headquarters and has since been released with a future court date. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information, including dash cam or other forms of digital video, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P21064945. You can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.