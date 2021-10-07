Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Wildfire season is slowly winding down. There are seven active fires across the region. Two are being held and five are being observed.

On Oct. 5, AFFES officials in the Red Lake sector declared several of the 2021 season’s largest fires to be out. These fires include: Red Lake 77 (36,037 hectares) west of Red Lake Red Lake 16 (158,737 hectares) west of Pikangikum First Nation/Red Lake Red Lake 65 (20,254 hectares) west of Poplar Hill First Nation Red Lake 51 (53,522 hectares) west of Deer Lake First Nation

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to low across the Northwest Region with areas of high hazard in the Red Lake and Kenora sectors.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.