Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Another amazing October day in store across the region. Leaves are changing, bugs are mostly gone, a time to take advantage of the time of the year.

Thunder Bay Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud for Thunder Bay with a daytime high of 22 in the forecast. Fog patches will be dissipating late in the morning. Humidex 25 with the UV index 3 or moderate.

Clear skies for the evening that will becoming partly cloudy late in the evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Fort Frances Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud for Fort Frances. Skies will be clearing late in the morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for Wednesday of 25 with the Humidex at 28. UV index 4 or moderate.

For Wednesday night there will be a few clouds. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low overnight of 13.

Marten Falls Outlook

A fun fall day for Marten Falls. Skies will start with a mix of sun and cloud before becoming sunny later in the morning. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High of 23. UV index 3 or moderate.

Clear skies with an overnight low of 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Skies will be clearing in the region this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for Wednesday of 23 with the Humidex at 26. UV index 4 or moderate.

Clear skies to start the evening will becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low overnight of 13.