Thunder Bay – SPORTS – As part of Hockey Northwestern Ontario’s effort to ensure the safety of communities across the region while in alignment with the province of Ontario’s regulations, and other hockey organizations across the province, HNO will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccination policy. This will require everyone born in 2009 or earlier having to be fully vaccinated by November 27, 2021, in order to participate in HNO programming.

The vaccination mandate will encompass the following individuals:

Players born in 2009 or earlier

Team Officials (coaches, assistant coaches, trainers, managers)

Game Officials (referees, linespersons, timekeepers)

Association Officials (Association and League Executives, Employees)

HNO Officials (HNO Board of Directors, Employees)

Volunteers

This mandate is a reflection of HNO’s top priority being the health and safety of all participants. The purpose of this policy is to promote vaccinations within our region’s hockey communities and protect all individuals from the risk of transmission of COVID-19 within HNO programs.

HNO will comply with the Province of Ontario’s current legislation and will provide an accommodation to any person who is unable to be vaccinated for substantiated medical reasons. HNO will also comply with any current vaccination mandates that are in place by facilities and Local Public Health Units.