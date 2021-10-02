FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public of possible drug overdoses in the Rainy River District. Concerns have been raised that there could be a potential batch of fatal street drugs circulating in the area.

With the rise of overdose deaths in the region police are warning residents that if you sell opioids to someone and they die, you can face charges of manslaughter or criminal negligence causing death.

The current potential overdose investigations are ongoing under the direction of the Northwest Region Crime Unit.

“If you are struggling with addiction, the Thunder Bay Police Service would like you to be aware that you may be more at risk of coming into contact with fatal and dangerous narcotics at this time. If you know of a loved one struggling with addiction, police encourage you to speak with them about this issue,” share the Thunder Bay Police Service.

If you are an addict and have fears or anxiety about coming forward to police, we strongly encourage you to speak with family members or friends who may be able to come forward on your behalf.

Signs of illegal activity: Recognizing a Drug Trap House

If a property is being used for an illegal activity you may notice some common signs.

Seeing one of these signs doesn’t always mean illegal activity is going on, but if they happen often or together, a problem may exist.

Some common signs of illegal activity include:

frequent visitors at all times of the day and night

frequent late night activity

extensive home security

residents that are rarely seen, distant or secretive

windows blackened or curtains always drawn

neglected property and yard

people repeatedly visiting the property who only go to the door for a short time

residents who regularly meet vehicles near the property for a short time

strange odours coming from the house or garbage

garbage that contains numerous bottles and containers, particularly chemical containers

putting garbage in a neighbor’s collection area

Members of the public with information regarding the trafficking of illegal street drugs are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Online information can be provided at ontariocrimestoppers.ca