Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has identified a COVID-19 case associated with St. Ignatius.

Parents, Guardians and Staff of these cohorts have been contacted by members of TBCDSB.

This situation also impacts one school bus cohort. These students have been notified by the school.

A thorough cleaning and disinfection process is underway within the school. This deep clean will be performed by a third party, which entails disinfectant fogging.

ONLY those who are symptomatic or not fully vaccinated will remain at home. TBDHU will continue to monitor the situation and advise if there are any changes.

Privacy is extremely important to us, our staff and our families. The identity of the positive case will not be disclosed.