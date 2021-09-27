September marks the eighth month of the popular Thunder Bay 50/50, and the take-home jackpot is already over $555,000 going into the final week of ticket sales.

The Thunder Bay 50/50 is a monthly raffle in support of Thunder Bay’s Hospital, with a new Grand Prize draw on the last Friday of every month. Over $4.5 Million has been won since the 50/50 launched in January. Ticket sales for September’s draw will end this Thursday at midnight.

Each Thunder Bay 50/50 ticket helps fund the highest priority equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, which cares for patients from Thunder Bay and all across Northwestern Ontario. Many pieces of equipment have been funded so far including 3 specialty ICU beds, a BiPAP ventilator, a cardiac & oxygen monitor, a blanket warmer, and a dental x-ray machine. More exciting equipment announcements are expected next month.

When asked why they support the Thunder Bay 50/50, ticket purchasers shared the many reasons they take part:

“I believe we need more equipment for our hospital – I also have had to visit the hospital for a variety of medical reasons and have always received lovely staff- great doctors – amazing nurses- wonderful technicians and very good care from all. The raffle is a great way to contribute and have a chance to also win- Keep up the good work and stay safe.” –Pansy H.

“I had an appointment at the hospital (stress test) and was so impressed by all the staff that I met that I felt I could support the staff and hospital by purchasing tickets.” –Laura S.

Tickets are available online only at www.thunderbay5050.ca:

$10 for 5 numbers

$20 for 30 numbers

$50 for 150 numbers

$75 for 300 numbers (Back by popular demand)



** Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 30 to be eligible for the Grand Prize draw on October 1, 2021.

Questions about the draw can be sent to info@thunderbay5050.ca. Participants must be present in Ontario and 18 years old or older at time of purchase. Lottery licence RAF1199631.