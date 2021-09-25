Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For the weekend, there are showers in the forecast for Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Saturday has a forecast high of 15. Skies will becoming cloudy in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning.

For Saturday night the weather service is calling for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low 6.

Fort Frances Outlook

Fort Frances will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for the day of 16 with the UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night will see continued clouds with an overnight low of 8.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers are in store for Sachigo Lake. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

For Saturday night expect cloudy skies to start the evening. It will become partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches will develop overnight. Low 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

Rain is in Dryden’s Saturday forecast. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night will see mainly cloudy skies. Low overnight of plus 5.