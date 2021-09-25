Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are looking for help from the public.

Police are looking for witnesses of the serious and fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on the city’s north side on Friday evening.

Officers and Superior North EMS paramedics and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the Hill Street and Red River Road area following reports of a serious, two-vehicle collision at about 8 pm on Friday, September 24.

Police report that a sedan with a lone driver, and a Jeep with passengers, were involved in the collision.

An adult male involved in the collision was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was pronounced deceased just after 8:35 pm.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld out of respect for the family.

Roadways in the area were blocked Friday evening as investigators processed the scene.

Those roadways have since re-opened to the public.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. If you witnessed this collision, please call the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 to provide information to the Traffic Unit.

Please cite incident number P21063338.