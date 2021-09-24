Thunder Bay – NEWS – Prior to the expected opening of the Edward St. and Redwood Ave. roundabout this weekend, the City is hosting a pop-up education event on September 24 from 1-3 pm for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to learn firsthand the ins and outs of roundabouts.

City staff will be on site near the roundabout in the Northwood Mall parking lot where they will share an educational video and answer questions about how roundabouts are designed to maximize safety, minimize delay and decrease fuel consumption.

After viewing the video, participants can try out the roundabout. Those wishing to do so without watching the video can queue in the northbound lanes at the intersection of Edward Street and Ward Avenue, and then proceed north to the roundabout. City staff will be stopping drivers on the Edward Street approach to the roundabout to limit traffic in the roundabout during the event.

South of the roundabout, construction on the Edward Street Bridge over the Neebing River continues, as does the watermain construction on Edward Street north of the roundabout. Until these projects are complete, traffic will be limited on Edward Street. Please obey detours and construction traffic control signage.

To view the educational video and learn more about the roundabout, visit thunderbay.ca/roundabout.