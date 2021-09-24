Thunder Bay – LIVING – Everyone is encouraged to take part in the upcoming Thunder Bay Culture Days from Sept. 24 to Oct. 24, with over 30 activities registered in the Thunder Bay district. Culture Days is an annual national event that has become one of the nation’s largest participatory cultural events.

“Culture days is an opportunity to celebrate local culture and to bring attention to the large impact that culture has socially and economically in our community,” said Louisa Costanzo, the City’s Supervisor of Cultural Development and Events. “This year there are a variety of activities for people to enjoy, both virtually and in-person.”

The City has partnered with several local organizations to provide free activities centered on the culinary arts. This year’s activities include a ‘Wild Foods Discovery Walk’ with The Boreal, a ‘Focaccia Bread Art and Working with Natural Food Dyes workshop’ with Roots to Harvest and an ‘Inspired by Pizza, Acrylic painting project for Kids’ in partnership with both CAHEP and Eat Local Pizza. Space is limited and registration is required.

“In addition, local cultural organizations, artists and community groups have created engaging activities across our community for everyone to participate in over the next four weeks,” added Costanzo.

The Thunder Bay Museum will be hosting a variety of events throughout Culture Days, with kids activities, tours, and a book launch for Becoming Canadian with author and historian John Potestio.

Activities and programing are brought to you by:

World Culture Dance

Cooperative Centre Francophone Thunder Bay Inc.

The Thunder Bay Museum

Thunder Bay Art Gallery

Vox Popular Media Arts Festival

CAHEP

All events are either free or Pay-What-You-May. For more information and a full list of activities, visit:www.thunderbay.ca/culturedays or www.culturedays.ca