Assault was Recorded and Posted Online

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged three youths in connection with an assault against a youth victim in the Westfort area that was captured on video and shared via social media.

Police state in a release that they became aware earlier this week of a video circulating social media showing a group of youths attacking a female youth victim. As a result, members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating.

The incident was believed to have taken place in the afternoon hours of Saturday, September 18 at or near the parking lot of the Mary JL Public Library in Westfort.

The ongoing investigation led police to positively identify three suspects involved.

One suspect was arrested and charged in the evening hours of Tuesday, September 21. The other two suspects were arrested and formally charged on Wednesday, September 22.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old accused and a 16-year-old accused face charges of Robbery.

A 17-year-old accused faces charges of Robbery and Assault with a Weapon.

All three youths have been released with future appearance dates.

The identities of the accused are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to again encourage news media and social media users to consider not rebroadcasting or sharing videos featuring assaults against youths.

Such videos identify, and may further humiliate, youth victims. When charges are applied, the sharing of such videos may also represent a violation of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.