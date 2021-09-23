Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that a 60-year-old Thunder Bay woman who collided with a liquor store Wednesday afternoon was found to be four times above the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the LCBO at 969 Fort William Road just before 1:20 pm. on Wednesday, September 22 following reports of a motor vehicle collision that had just occurred.

Police learned the driver had crashed their vehicle into the side of the liquor store, and was believed to be impaired.

When officers approached the motorist, they observed several signs of impairment. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation.

After taking samples of the driver’s breath, police confirmed the motorist had a blood alcohol concentration of 320 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

A 60-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired, Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration.

She has been released with conditions and a future court appearance date.