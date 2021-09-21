Thunder Bay – WEATHER – After a major soaking last night, the low pressure system has moved out of most of the region.

There was 26.2mm of precipitation in Thunder Bay last night.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 11 this morning in Thunder Bay. Rain showers will be ending early this morning then cloudy skies with 60 per cent chance of showers will prevail. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for the day will be 17. the UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Low plus 5.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 9 this morning headed to a high of 17 under cloudy skies. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of plus 3 with a risk of frost.

Washaho Cree Nation

It is +4 headed to a high of +10. Today will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h. Low zero.