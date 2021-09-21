Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have charged Moise Tomgomola WAKENGE of Hamilton with drug-trafficking related offences Monday following an investigation into suspicious activity at a home in the city’s east end.

Officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 600 block of McLeod Street at 2:30 pm on Monday, September 20th following reports of possible drug trafficking activity along with reports of a woman possibly being forced into the home.

When officers arrived they learned the home that was subject to their investigation was supposed to be vacant.

Officers entered the home and located four people inside. All four were charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Further investigation revealed one of the individuals inside the home was in possession of a quantity of fentanyl. Police also located and seized paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and currency believed to have been obtained via drug-trafficking activity.

Moise Tomgomola WAKENGE, 20, of Hamilton, Ont., is charged with Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling, Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

WAKENGE appeared in bail court on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.