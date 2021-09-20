Thunder Bay – NEWS – If you were hoping to head to Grand Marias, Duluth, or International Falls for the Canadian Thanksgiving weekend by road, guess again.

The United States has once again extended border restrictions on nonessential travel, this time through October 21, 2021.

The announcement by by the White House COVID-⁠19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients who says that the restrictions were first implemented in March 2020 and have since been extended on a monthly basis.

The United States land border restrictions is implemented by the DHS and its Canadian and Mexican counterparts and it prohibits non-U.S. residents in Mexico and Canada from crossing for nonessential travel.