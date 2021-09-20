Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police are investigating another serious assault that was filmed and shared on social media.

Thunder Bay Police Service has been made aware of a video circulating social media showing a group of youth suspects attacking a female youth victim.

The incident is now being investigated.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the afternoon hours of Saturday, September 18, 2021 at or near the parking lot of the Mary JL Public Library.

If you are aware of the incident and have relevant information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Police would also like news media, and social media users, to consider not sharing or re-broadcasting the video as it identifies a youth victim. If charges are laid against a youth, it may also represent a violation of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.