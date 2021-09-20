Thunder Bay – News – Police arrested a Thunder Bay man following an assault against a senior citizen Sunday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the intersection of Villa and Nugent Streets following repots of a theft from motor vehicle in progress just before 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, September 19.

Police found out that the male had been observed going through a black pick-up truck on Nugent Street at about 7:40 am. A witness confronted the suspect and requested he leave the property.

The suspect complied and proceeded on foot to the 200 block of Villa Street. There, the suspect was asked by a 74-year-old male resident to leave their property. The suspect responded by attacking the male victim.

The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Officers located the accused at the corner of Lincoln and Court Streets just before 8:10 am and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

While in custody the accused managed to light an article of his clothing on fire. The fire was extinguished and the accused was subsequently charged with arson.

Simon Evan ANGECONEB, 25, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Assault Causing Bodily Harm

• Arson: Disregard for Human Life

• Possession of Incendiary Material

• Arson: Damage to Property

• Breach of Probation

He appeared in bail court on Monday, Sept. 20 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Tuesday, Sept. 21.