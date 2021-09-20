Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The season is starting slowly to wind down. Once again there are no new wildfires reported today.

There was one fire confirmed after the report on Sunday, a small fire, Red Lake 226. It is at 0.3 hectares and located near Goose Lake.

Please note: The next update will be provided on Thursday September 23.

At the time of this update there were 20 active fires in the northwest region. One fire is not under control, one fire was being held, six fires were under control and 12 fires were being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate across the northwest region.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.