DRYDEN – WEATHER – There is a Rainfall Warning in Effect.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Significant rainfall continuing through Monday.

Hazard: Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm. Higher amounts in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms.

Source: Radar indicates that rainfall amounts from 100 to 125 mm have occurred since Sunday evening.

Timing: Ending Monday evening.

Locations impacted:

Portions of ON-502. Emo, Stratton, Burditt Lake, Manomin, Dermid, Lake Despair, Weld Lake, West Jackfish Lake, Lake Wasaw, Jackfish Lake, Northwest Bay, Pipestone Lake, Loonhaunt Lake, Kaiashkons Lake, Lower Manitou Lake, Entwine Lake, Manders, Shenston, Black Hawk and Barwick.