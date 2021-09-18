Thunder Bay – Weather – There are frost advisories in effect for Thunder Bay, Superior West, Kakabeka Falls, Fort Frances, Atikokan. Frost is likely early morning in some areas as temperatures near the surface are near the freezing mark.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is a chilly 4 to start the day in the city. The daytime high will be 20. There are fog patches in some areas, and they will be dissipating later this morning as the sun burns them off. The UV Index today will be 5 or moderate.

Clear skies will stick around tonight. There will be some clouds rolling in late tonight or early in the morning. The overnight low will be 12.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 1 in Fort Frances this morning. As you check your garden, perhaps putting the sprinkler on your garden might help… Sunny skies are forecast for today with a daytime high of 21. Fog patches wukk be dissipating this morning. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies. Skies however will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low overnight of 14.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 9 in Sachigo Lake this morning to start your day. Skies are mainly cloudy. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness this evening. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Under mainly sunny skies it is 8 in Dryden. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High of 21. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies but will become partly cloudy overnight. Winds will be from the south at about 20 km/h. Low overnight of 14.