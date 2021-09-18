Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario reports 821 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

621 of these cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated, or have an unknown vaccination status.

200 of the cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Across the province there are 185 people in intensive care units. Of that total 174 of the ICU patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 numbers Canada-wide have been climbing.

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency. New temporary measures have been put in place to reduce transmission and protect the health care system. These public health actions are required due to rising cases and hospitalizations, largely in unvaccinated Albertans.