Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Canada / United States Border is open for visitors coming from the United States into Canada.

There are specific requirements that must be met. The border closure has impacted many businesses, in particular outfitters and the tourism sector in a major way.

As border restrictions are reduced and fully vaccinated American citizens, permanent residents of the United States and foreign nationals are once again able to travel to Canada, Canada Border Services Agency wish to inform potential travellers of their current border crossing options in Northwestern Ontario.

Prior to heading to Canada, travellers should make sure they are eligible to enter, and should be aware that, as per Section 11 of the Customs Act, all travellers seeking entry to Canada are required to report to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

Those eligible to enter Canada and wishing to visit Northwestern Ontario can cross the border at the following land border Ports of Entry (POE):

In addition, they can report in at one of the open marine ports of entry.

If seeking entry to Canada from the Northwest Angle, Minnesota, travellers must first contact the CBSA Telephone Reporting Centre. They may use a personal phone or an Outlying Area Report Station (OARS) phone to call 1-888-226-7277 or 905-679-2073.

All other reporting sites remain temporarily suspended.

At this time, the Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) program continues to be suspended. All previously issued RABC permits have expired and travellers cannot apply for a new permit at this time.