Thunder Bay – Police are at the scene where an injured female appears to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 100 block of Frederica Street East at about 6 pm following reports about the injured female.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the female victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time, but they are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation. A police presence remains and the public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

No further information is available at this time. Further updates will be provided to media as they become available.