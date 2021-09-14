Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning across the region.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is raining this morning with the temperature at 14 headed to 19 today. The forecast is for showers ending this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 8.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 12 headed to a daytime high of 20 in Fort Frances today. A few showers right now will be ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

Tonight skies will be clearing this evening. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low tonight of 6.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is currently 12 in Sachigo Lake to start the morning. The daytime high will be only 15. Showers will be ending this morning then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecast. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low of 8 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 12 headed to a high of 17 in Dryden today. A few showers will be ending this morning then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Skies will be clearing late this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 7.