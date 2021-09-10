Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Friday, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect. The cooler and damp weather of the past several days has lowered the wildfire risk.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 8 this morning under mainly sunny skies There will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 23. Humidex will make it feel like 26. The UV index is going to be 6 or high.

Tonight, will see mainly cloudy skies, there will be a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers late this evening. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 9 in Fort Frances this morning headed to a daytime high of 25. There will be a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming north 20 late this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is 12 this morning under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High of 19. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight, rain will be ending overnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 late this evening. Low overnight of 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 11 headed to a high of 24. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this morning. The Humidex will be 27. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 12.