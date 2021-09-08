Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are renewing the request for public assistance amid an ongoing investigation relating to incidents of vandalism in which Pride flags or signs appear to have been targeted.

In an effort to advance the investigation, police have released a photo to the media and public showing a suspect connected to one such recent incident.

On Monday, August 30, 2021 at about 8:30 pm an adult male was observed vandalizing a homeowner’s Pride flag.

If you have information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Community Inclusion Team is also aware of other similar incidents being discussed on social media. Police are encouraging potential victims to come forward and make a report so these incidents can be thoroughly investigated.