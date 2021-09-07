Thunder Bay – NEWS – John Street Road between Woodcrest Road and Belrose Road will be closed to through traffic starting on Wednesday, September 8, for landfill forcemain work.

The posted detour route will be Woodcrest Road, Goods Road, and Belrose Road.

The present work is estimated to take three weeks, but weather conditions and other factors may impact project timelines.

This is the first stage of a project taking place along John Street Road between Sunflower Road and the Solid Waste & Recycling Facility, involving the installation of underground sewer pipe and associated appurtenances. Future stages will involve other sections of John Street Road. The project is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2022.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the area of the construction and detours.

Thunder Bay Roads, Sewer and watermain work

Marion Street between Dewe Avenue and Current Avenue will be closed to all traffic for sewer, water and trunk watermain work; the closure will last eight to ten weeks.

Watermain and road work is scheduled for Huron Street from Toledo Street to Shuniah Street; only local traffic access will be permitted.

Leland Street between Arthur Street and Walsh Street will be closed to through traffic until September for watermain work – local traffic only.

River Street from Algoma Street North to Cumberland Street North will be subject to traffic restrictions for road and watermain work – completion is expected by early September; currently, the intersection of River Street and Cumberland Street North is closed.

Hill Street between Inchiquin Street and Oliver Road will be completely closed to traffic for sewer, watermain and road work until late October; minimum local access only.

Hewitson Street between Roland Street and Carrick Street will be subject to traffic disruptions for the installation of a new watermain; please obey traffic directions, signage and flaggers.

Storm sewer construction is scheduled for Hardisty Street (various locations) from George Street to Pacific Avenue; watch for construction signs & possible local detours.

Storm sewer & watermain construction is scheduled for Inglewood Crescent.

Road, street lighting, bridge and sidewalk improvements

The Edward Street bridge at the Neebing River will be under construction from May to October. Edward Street is currently closed to through traffic; a detour route is posted. Other restrictions to local street access in the area will be in effect during construction of the bridge.

Work on road rehabilitation, watermain replacement, and construction of the roundabout continues on Edward Street between Ward Avenue and William Street. The intersection of Edward Street and Redwood Avenue is closed to traffic. Traffic is currently detoured around the construction zone. Motorists are asked to follow posted detours and signage to access businesses in the area. Work will continue for the full 2021 construction season. For further information on how to walk, drive, and cycle through a roundabout, visit the City's website at: thunderbay.ca/roundabout

Water Street is now open in both directions, at the Marina Park pedestrian overpass – the overpass itself will open shortly.

Sidewalk replacement work is scheduled for a section of Ridgeway Street; expect disruptions to local access as the work proceeds.

Sidewalk replacement is slated for a section of Arthur Street near McKellar Street South; the curb lane of Arthur Street will be closed to through traffic as work proceeds.

Road rehabilitation and storm sewer work continue on Wishart Crescent; the road will be closed with access to local traffic only.

; the road will be closed with access to local traffic only. Residential pavement resurfacing work continues or is scheduled to begin on Logan Crescent, Winnipeg Avenue, Angus Street, Munro Street, Andrew Street, Faircrest Street, Montgomery Street, and Whitney Street.

Lane-widening work is expected to begin on William Street near its intersection with Balmoral Street; traffic lanes on William Street will be reduced to accommodate the construction work.

New sidewalk construction will take place on Neebing Avenue from Francis Street West to Frederica Street West, and will include a new pedestrian crossover at Frederica. Watch for construction signs and reduced or closed lane capacity as the work proceeds

Sidewalk replacement is scheduled for sections of Cumming Street, McKellar Street North (removal), Ogden Street, Rowand Street, Wiley Street and Munro Street.

Retaining wall and sidewalk replacement will take place on High Street North near Dawson Street and on River Street near Elm Street; lane closures are possible as the work proceeds.

Street light replacement is scheduled for Riverview Drive from James Street North to Leland Avenue North; watch for posted signage.

Local improvement curb & gutter and road resurfacing work on Aspen Street continues; the road will be closed with local traffic only.

Road resurfacing and Waterfront Trail work on Island Drive continue; watch for construction signs and lane restrictions as the work proceeds – at times Island Drive will be closed to accommodate rehabilitation work on the two railway crossings.

Pavement resurfacing is scheduled for a section of John Street Road between Valley Street and Sunflower Street.

between Valley Street and Sunflower Street. Repair/replacement will be taking place on two of the City’s Multi-Use Trails: the McVicar trail near Madeline Street, and the George Burke Park trail between Golf Links Road and Tamarack Place; trails will be marked “closed to the public” as repairs are made.

Temporary street closures for events will be in effect:

Elm Street from Cottonwood Crescent to Parsons Street, on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 2 pm to midnight for Elm Street Children’s Play Day

Ridgeway Street from Franklin Street South to Selkirk Street South, on Friday, Sept. 17 from 3 pm to midnight, for Neighbourhood Event

Bobby Curtola Drive from Saul Laskin Drive South to Saul Laskin Drive North, and Saul Laskin Drive from Bobby Curtola Drive South to Bobby Curtola Drive North, on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 am to midnight, for Wake the Giant

Cumberland Street North from Red River Road to Van Norman Street, on Friday, Sept. 24 at 8 am to Sunday, Sept. 26 at 12 noon for the Brew Ha Block Party

Bobby Curtola Drive from Saul Laskin Drive South to Saul Laskin Drive North, and Saul Laskin Drive from Bobby Curtola Drive South to Bobby Curtola Drive North, on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 am to 7 pm, for Kraft – A Waterfront Artisan & Beer Market

Whiskey Jack Drive from Chippewa Park to Sandy Beach Road, on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 9:30 am to 12 noon, for Chippewa Challenge

The above list includes major, traffic-affecting construction. Other work, including sidewalk replacements and curb and gutter repairs, is scheduled for residential areas and other areas around the City. Schedules are subject to change.