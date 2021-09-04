Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to the Labour Day long weekend. There are no weather alerts or warnings.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 15 this morning in Thunder Bay headed to a daytime high of 23. We can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. There will be a risk of thunderstorms this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Fort Frances Weather

Fort Frances is at 15 this morning. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of 22 with the Humidex at 25. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is 13 headed to a high of 19 in Washaho for Saturday. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h late this evening. Low overnight of 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

We can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h to 40 late this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of thunderstorms this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 10.