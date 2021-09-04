Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Once again there are no new fires for September 4, 2021. There are currently 72 fires active in the region. Three of those fires are not under control. One fire is listed as being held. Ten are under control. 58 of the wildfires are being observed.

Northwest Region The fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the region with a small area of high hazard in the Fort Frances district.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.