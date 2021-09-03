WASHINGTON – The individual who was calling himself “QAnon Shaman” whose real name is Jacob Chansley has plead guilty to one count of obstructing the proceedings of Congress. The guilty plea came abou eight months after Chansley was part of a crowd of rioters who stormed the United States Capitol as a part of a pro-Donald Trump mob.

Jacob Chansley, the man in the cow horns and with his face painted was arrested following the riot.

Once in custody he was demanding a special diet and special treatment.

He has been held in custody since his arrest.