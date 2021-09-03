After travelling close to 1,700 kilometres, a group of 28 cats and kittens from Northern Ontario arrived in Toronto today through the Animal North Network to find new homes.

With cats arriving almost daily at Second Chance Pet Rescue in Dryden, the rescue needed to find homes for the cats in its care. The Ontario SPCA transports about 500 animals each year to find the new homes and stepped up to make the close to 20-hour drive to get the cats to families waiting to adopt. On the trip up, the Society brought over 700 lbs. of cat food to help feed cats in the North.

The Ontario SPCA arrived in Toronto this morning to deliver its feline passengers into the care of Toronto Cat Rescue, which will help them find homes through its adoption program.

“This re-homing initiative is the perfect example of what can be accomplished when animal wellness organizations come together,” says Arista Wogenstahl, Transfer Team Lead, Animal Protection Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “When a request for assistance comes in, the Ontario SPCA supports in whatever way it can to change the lives of animals in need.”

“Because of our location, we not only receive cats and dogs from Dryden, but all the surrounding communities, and we do not have the population to find them all loving homes,” says Ann Owens, who operates Second Chance Pet Rescue. “Without the help and support of the Ontario SPCA, we would not be able to take into care the number of animals that we do.”

“Toronto Cat Rescue is here to help shelters, humane societies and rescues, particularly with difficult and large requests. We are a virtual and nimble network of foster homes that step up to save cats in need,” says Belinda Vandersluis, Executive Director, Toronto Cat Rescue. “We can expand and create space when space is needed, as is the case with this Northern rescue. The cats will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for furrever homes before we put them up for adoption. We hope to help up North more in the future.”

A lack of access to basic animal wellness services, such as veterinarians and spay/neuter services, has contributed to an increase in animal populations across Northern Canada. The Ontario SPCA and its partners in the Animal North Network work alongside communities to deliver much-needed resources, such as food and mobile wellness services, and to manage animal populations through spay/neuter and re-homing initiatives.

