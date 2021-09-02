Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested Kyler Jay MIRON, a 33-year-old Thunder Bay amid an ongoing investigation into accessing child pornography.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation after becoming aware of a local Internet user possibly uploading material associated with child exploitation on March 23, 2021.

TBPS say that “The investigation revealed the material being uploaded was consistent with child pornography. Further investigation led to a suspect being identified”.

Cyber Crime Unit investigators, with assistance from Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit officers, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 3000 block of Chilton Avenue on March 25, 2021.

Multiple electronic devices were seized by police following that search. The devices were examined and were found to contain material consistent with child pornography.

Kyler Jay MIRON, 33, of Thunder Bay, was arrested on the morning of Thursday, September 2 and charged with Accessing Child Pornography.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, September 2 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date of Friday, October 1.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you know someone who may be victimizing children online, please report your concerns to Cybertip.ca, which is Canada’s national tipline for the reporting online sexual exploitation of children. You can also visit Cybertip.ca for more information about addressing child victimization.