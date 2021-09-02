Thunder Bay – Police Arrest 15-Year-Old after Threat with Knife on Victoria Avenue East

By
NetNewsLedger
-
236
Thunder Bay Police Service Unit COR
Thunder Bay Police Service Unit COR

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested a 17-year-old male who, while armed with a knife, approached a woman and threatened her on the city’s southside on Wednesday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Victoria Avenue East after 8:30 am on Wednesday, September 1 following reports of a male threatening a female with a knife.

When police arrived on-scene they learned a male youth had approached a female and demanded she accompany him to a nearby ally to fight. The female refused, at which point the male produced a knife, made threats and began moving toward her.

The accused fled after apparently noticing security personnel in the area.

Police located the male suspect at about 8:45 am in the 100 block of May Street South.

He was arrested without further incident, however, the accused attempted to provide officers with a false identity. As a result of continued investigation, police were able to positively identify the accused.

Police learned the youth was on court-ordered conditions, which included a prohibition of possessing a weapon.

A 15-year-old Thunder Bay male is charged with:

• Assault with a Weapon
• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm
• Obstruct Peace Officer
• Failure to Comply with Release Order
• Disobeying Court Order
• Fail to Comply with Sentence

He is expected to appear in bail court on Thursday, Sept. 2. His name cannot be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

