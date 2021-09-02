Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It may seem early, but there are frost advisories in effect for parts of the region. Although summer has not ended – the turn in the seasons appears to be starting.

5:27 AM EDT Thursday 02 September 2021

Frost advisory in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Frost is expected early this morning. Temperatures approaching zero degrees Celsius are possible this morning.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 5 this morning headed to a high of 21 under sunny skies. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 14.

Fort Frances Weather

It is warmer to the west, In Fort Frances this morning it is 15 at 06:30 EDT. The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. We are calling for rain showers beginning near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for rain showers. Wind south 20 km/h. Low overnight of 13.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is 6 this morning in Washaho. Skies are cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning. Skies should be clearing near noon. Fog patches this morning will dissipate. Winds will becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High of 21. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies. There will be increasing cloudiness near midnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers after midnight. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 15 to start the day in Dryden. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for the day will be 21. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for rain showers. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low overnight of 14.